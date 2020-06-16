Reigning NFL MVP Jackson will appear on Madden 21 cover

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the defense of the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson will be on the cover when “Madden NFL 21” is released in two months.

The Madden cover release usually carries some suspense, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback let it slip during an offseason call with local media in April that he had been approached about the cover.

This image provided by EA Sports shows the cover of the Madden 21 video game, featuring Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, which will be released in August. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports via AP)

This year’s game will be released on Aug. 28, two weeks before the regular season is scheduled to begin.

Jackson won The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award last season.

He set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) while passing for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

He also ran for seven TDs.

Madden also released a sneak preview of what LSU Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, will look like in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform.