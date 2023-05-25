NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Reigning WBC Super Lightweight world champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KO’s) was back at it again in preparation for his title defense against Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KO’s) at the Smoothie King Center on June 17.

A day after the two-time 140-pound world champion took to the streets with friends, family and fans on a 3-mile fun run down Canal Street, the 34-year-old New Orleans native was in the ring at Milne Rec Center in Gentilly for another training session.

Prograis, who will fight Zorrilla, after his original challenger Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KO’s) had to withdraw due to an Achilles injury.

No matter the opponent, Prograis said he wants to put on the best fight and card in an effort bring the boxing game back to prominence in the Big Easy.

“Eddie Hearn already said which is the Matchroom promoter,” Prograis told media prior to his workout. “He said, ‘Listen, if we do good here, they’re going to keep coming back, you know.’ So that’s why I like, of course, we want everybody to come out because if we do good, we can, it can be like this.

“This used to be a boxing town a long time ago, but it just kind of faded over the years,” he continued, referring to great fights of the past held in the city like Leon Spinks versus Muhammad Ali II (1978) and Roberto Duran vs. “Sugar” Ray Leonard II (1980). “I think if we can do real good at the gate and have a lot of people in there, just have it a show like it supposed to be, that it should be some fight cards here, way more often a lot of fight cards here.”

