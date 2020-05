NEW ORLEANS, La. – Reggie Rogers has been named the new head football coach at John Ehret. Rogers replaces coach Marcus Scott, who left Ehret months ago to be the new head coach at Destrehan.

John Ehret Made the announcement earlier today on Twitter :

We’re excited to introduce our new head football coach, Reggie Rogers.



Coach Rogers has spent the last four seasons as assistant coach at JEHS.



We are looking forward to our upcoming season with Coach Rogers at the helm!#EhretUnited #MonstersOfMarrero 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/0HpglyaJjF — John Ehret Official (@JEHSofficial) May 8, 2020

Rogers served as Bonnabel’s head football coach for 6 seasons, from 2011-16. He has been the assistant at John Ehret High School the last 4 seasons.