BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 and undefeated LSU to an 88-42 victory over Lamar on Wednesday night for its 10th straight win.

The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead in the first quarter to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese was 9 of 11 from the field in the first half with five rebounds, and she finished 13-of-15 shooting with four assists and four steals.

Reese, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Maryland, leads the SEC averaging 23.1 points and has a double-double in all nine games she’s played.

Flau’jae Johnson had 21 points to go with eight rebounds for LSU (10-0). Johnson, a freshman, has scored in double figures in eight games. Jasmine Carson added 12 points for the Tigers.

Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Portia Adams added 14 to lead Lamar (4-5).

LSU travels to Kihei, Hawaii to face Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday in the Maui Classic. Lamar hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

Box Score:

LAMAR (4-5)

Weems 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 1-6 1-2 3, Adams 5-17 4-4 14, Dean 6-15 1-2 15, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Imevbore 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, Bernard 0-3 0-0 0, Craft 1-1 0-0 2, McQueen 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-53 8-10 42LSU (10-0)

Reese 13-15 6-10 32, LaDazhia Williams 4-5 1-3 9, Carson 4-9 0-0 12, Johnson 7-11 4-5 21, Morris 1-7 0-0 2, Besselman 1-1 0-0 2, Poa 0-4 3-4 3, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-2 2, Alisa Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Bartlett 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 33-64 14-24 88

Lamar 15 6 13 8 — 42 LSU 17 26 28 17 — 88

3-Point Goals_Lamar 2-11 (Adams 0-3, Dean 2-6, Taylor 0-1, Bernard 0-1), LSU 8-16 (Carson 4-8, Johnson 3-5, Morris 0-1, Poa 0-1, Poole 1-1). Assists_Lamar None, LSU 21 (Poole 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lamar 24 (Adams 8), LSU 48 (Reese 15). Total Fouls_Lamar 19, LSU 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,654.