RECAP: Tulane defeats Southern Miss 66-24

Hattiesburg, Ms. – The Tulane Green Wave improved to 2-1 on Saturday following a 66-24 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Tulane fell into a 14-0 hole early in the first quarter. But, Tyjae Spears’ two touchdown runs of 2 and 15 yards tied the game in the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles responded when Jack Abraham connected with Naricuss Driver for a 61-yard touchdown, but true freshman quarterback Michael Pratt found Cameron Caroll on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-21.

Before the half, Merek Glover booted a 41-yard field goal and the Green Wave led the rest of the way.

The Green Wave’s rushing attack was dominant in the win, racking up 430 yards and seven touchdowns on the day.

“I thought we ran the ball as well as we’ve ever run it since I’ve been here,” said head coach Willie Fritz. “I thought the offensive line did a great job of protection as well, there was some big big holes. We had a couple of backs over 100 yards, and I think it opened up the passing game,” Fritz added.

Running back Cameron Carroll led the team with 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

True freshman Michael Pratt replaced quarterback Keon Howard late in the first quarter. Pratt was 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two scores, adding one more 1-yard touchdown on the ground.

The victory marks the Green Wave’s second road win of the season.

Tulane enters a bye week, and will face Houston on the road Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 p.m.