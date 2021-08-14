RECAP: Saints fall to Ravens in preseason opener, 17-14

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE — The New Orleans Saints fell to the Baltimore Ravens on the road in their preseason opener, 17-14.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints.

Hill finished 8-for-12 for 81 yards and an interception.

Jameis Winston took over for Hill with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter and finished with similar numbers.

Winston was 7-for-12 for 96 yards passing, throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey and an interception.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book played the entire second half. All three quarterbacks threw an interception.

Six turnovers plagued the Saints in the loss.

Running back Tony Jones Jr. scored the first touchdown on a 18-yard run. Jones finished with 82 rushing yards and caught 5 passes for 38 yards.

It’s worth noting that wide receiver Michael Thomas made the trip to Baltimore. Thomas did not dress.

The Saints host Jacksonville in their second preseason game on Monday, August 23 at 7 p.m.