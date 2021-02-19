RECAP: Nicholls opens spring football season with program record 87 points in win over Lincoln

THIBODAUX, La. – It’s been more than 430 days since the Nicholls State Colonels last played a football game.

In their first game of their spring season following a COVID-19 postponement, Nicholls had their highest point outburst in program history defeating Lincoln 87-3.

The Colonels scored 13 total touchdowns, one courtesy of the defense.

A unit that forced 6 total turnovers.

Head coach Tim Rebowe says in a season of firsts, it was only right that everyone who touched the field for the Colonels found success.

