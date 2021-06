Eugene, OR – LSU Baseball lost its first Regional Opener for the first time since 1985 (only its second loss in a Regional in its history). The Tigers fell to Gonzaga 3-0 in the night game in Eugene, Oregon.

The Tiger mustered only four total hits, as Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob threw a complete game shoutout vs LSU.

LSU will now have to face an elimination game on Saturday vs Central Connecticut State at 3pm CT.