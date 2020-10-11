RECAP: John Curtis falls to Acadiana 21-13

Metairie, La – On Sunday, the John Curtis Patriots fell to Acadiana 21-13 at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The Patriots rescheduled their Week 2 opponent after their matchup with St. Augustine was cancelled earlier in the week.

Acadiana was also looking for an opponent when Sulphur had to cancel due to Hurricane Delta concerns.

John Curtis got on the board first when Buddy Taylor ran in a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 7-0.

Three plays later, Kevan Williams 43-yard touchdown run for Acadiana tied the game at 7.

Curtis regained the lead when Charles Quinn ran in a score with just over 35 seconds to play in the first half. John Curtis led 13-7 at the break.

In the third quarter, Omiri Wiggins put the Rams ahead with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 14-13. Wiggins scored again in the fourth quarter to extend the Rams lead 21-13.

On Curtis’ final drive with under a minute to play, Acadiana’s Ian Montz intercepted a pass in the endzone to secure the win.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels spoke with Patriots head coach JT Curtis and Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough after the game.

