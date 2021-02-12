RECAP: Jesuit boys soccer defeats West Jefferson 6-0 in regional round

The unbeaten Jesuit boys soccer team’s dominant style of play has continued through the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Blue Jays have scored 13 goals, while not allowing any.

In the regional round, senior Trevor Reichman broke the game open early, scoring a hat-trick in the first half of a 6-0 over West Jefferson.

“I mean I’m really happy it’s a great win,” said Reichman. “Our mindset going into the game and in the entire playoffs is taking everything game by game. Coming into this game we knew we had to take care of everything so, reverse every ball we won everything and I think we took care of it well.”

Robert Colomb’s header gave the blue jays A 4-0 lead at the half and junior Jeremy Bertoniere found the back of the net twice for the final result.

Head coach Hubie Collins says the leadership of his uppclassmen has been pivital to their success.

“I think we’ve got great senior leadership, we’ve got great captains on the team,” said Collins. “I think everyone has bought into what the overall plan is. We began the season saying we wanted to win district and go undefeated. Now we’re into the playoffs and we look at everything as if it’s a final.”

The Blue Jays quest to a state title continues as they turn their attention to the quarterfinals, where they face 7th seeded St. Amant.

