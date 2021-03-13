Recap: Despite loss, the future is bright for Newman basketball

LAKE CHARLES, La. — WGNO’s Richie Mills is at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles covering our area high schools competing for state championships in their respected divisions.

Here is a report recapping the Newman Greenies, 52-48 loss to Dunham in the Division III Championship game Friday, and why the future looks bright for Newman Basketball.

The Greenies had 3 double-digit scorers in their championship game loss.

All 3 were sophomores.

2 of those, Chris Lockett and Canin Jefferson, played over 30 minutes in Friday’s game.

The final lineup in the 4th quarter consisted of 4 sophomores and 1 freshman.

The Greenies are young and talented, talented enough for Head Coach Randy Livingston and company to believe that they should have won the Division III title and that they let this one slip away.