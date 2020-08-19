RECAP: Day 2 Saints training camp

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday, the Saints held their second padded practice of training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center indoor facility in Metairie.

Saints’ Head Coach Sean Payton says that as fall camp progresses, the team will periodically rotate practices in and outdoors.

With preseason games cancelled this season due to COVID-19, training camp has especially served as an opportunity to evaluate new faces on the team.

Most recently, the Saints signed tight end Ethan Wolf, with the absence of Josh Hill.

Wolf spent last season on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans as UDFA out of Tennessee and also had a stint in Green Bay.

Payton says that at 6’5, 255 pounds, Ethan Wolf gives the Saints additional depth and strength, adding, he “can play on the line of scrimmage and block.”

The Saints “Look at him as developmental blocking tight end that can do some things in the passing game,” said Payton.

Other newcomers like veteran Wide Receiver/Running Back Ty Montgomery have impressed the Saints coaching staff so far in fall camp.



Payton says that Montgomery has gotten a lot of reps at the running back position, adding that he “has versatility and understands the passing game well.”

“He’s also got a good burst that will help them in the passing game,” added Payton.

Payton and the Saints coaching staff see Montgomery as a “unique” player that will help the offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the coaching staff continues to see improvement in how defensive end Marcus Davenport has played, “not just flashes, production.”

Sean Payton knows just how valuable Davenport is to the Saints defense, saying when he is healthy, “we are a much better defense.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols, teams are limited to 90 minutes of work.

For more from day 2 of camp, click on the corresponding videos above.