The July 4th holiday was a good for LSU football.

Monday afternoon, the Tigers picked up a pair of commits.

Defensive end Darron Reed, of Columbus, GA, 6-4 270 chose LSU over Ohio State. Reed was rated a four star player by 247. The Tigers also got a commitment from Rummel cornerback/returner Ashton Stamps, 6-0 17-0.

Here’s Stamps in action

Later Monday, LSU picked up a commitment from Baltimore, Maryland edge rusher, Dashawn Womack, 6-4 255.

With the three pick ups, LSU went from 37th overall in the 247 rankings for the class of 2023, to number 15.