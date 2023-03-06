(WGNO) — With New Orleans officially announcing the signing of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr on Monday, former LSU and Tulane signal-caller and current pro football analyst Lester Ricard stopped by WGNO to talk with sports director Ed Daniels about the addition to Saints’ roster.

Originally selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of Fresno State, Carr, 6-3, 210, spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders.

Carr agreed to a four-year deal with the Saints.