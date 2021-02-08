Reaching for more: Hot Pelicans host Rockets Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans, winners of five of their last seven games, host Houston Tuesday night at 6:30 pm.

The Pelicans practiced Monday at the club’s facility in Metairie.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is shooting .491 percent from the three point line in his last seven games. Ball scored 16 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and handed out 7 assists in Saturday night’s 118-109 win over Memphis. It was the Pelicans’ third consecutive victory for New Orleans.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy said he’s learning more about his club each game.

Game time Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center is 6:30 pm.