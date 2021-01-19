Ravens release RB Mark Ingram, who lost starting job in 2020

File-This Oct. 11, 2020, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) running the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. The three-time Pro Bowl running back has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, who used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. — Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, who used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart.

The 31-year-old Ingram was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore’s last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo.

He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and two touchdowns.

By the time Ingram sprained an ankle in a 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the Ravens had already been providing most of the carries to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

Ingram returned on Nov. 15 and received only 22 carries the rest of the way.