Ranked teams meet as No. 21 LSU hosts No. 16 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 16 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) vs. No. 21 LSU (12-1, 0-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 16 Kentucky visits No. 21 LSU in a SEC showdown. Kentucky has zero wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while LSU has lost its only game against a ranked team.

STEPPING UP: LSU’s Darius Days has averaged 14.7 points and eight rebounds while Tari Eason has put up 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Days has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Kentucky is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Wildcats are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Kentucky’s Grady has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 15 for 24 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive LSU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.3 percent of all possessions, the sixth-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.2 percent through 13 games (ranking the Wildcats 250th).