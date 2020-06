THIBODAUX – Thibodaux boxing phenom, Rance Ward, was supposed to be fighting Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

That is, until Ward and his team announced via social media Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday’s fight against Fred Wilson Jr. was supposed to be the second of 6 fights airing on ESPN.

Ward has a professional boxing record of 4-1-1.

He has been training for the fight at Takerz Boxing Club in Thibodaux.

As of right now, the fight has not been rescheduled.