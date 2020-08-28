Rance Ward discusses big fight Saturday night on ESPN

THIBODAUX, La. – Professional Boxer Rance Ward is in Las Vegas preparing for his ESPN debut this weekend.

He was originally scheduled to fight on ESPN+ Tuesday, June 30th, but the fight was called off after he and his team tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight was rescheduled weeks later with a new opponent, and he will now fight Javier Martinez at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the MGM Grand.

He sat down with WGNO’s Richie Mills to talk about the upcoming bout and what it means for both his career and the South Louisiana community.

Rance Ward’s home gym is Takerz Boxing Club based out of Thibodaux, La.

Takerz in partnership with the Lafourche Parish District Attorney, Kristine Russell, to provide an after school program for at-risk youth called “High Five.”

