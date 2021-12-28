Rally time: Pelicans down 23, upend Cavaliers

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

No Brandon Ingram, no Josh Hart, and still no zion.

No problem for the Pelicans. New Orleans won its 5th game in its last 6 starts, erasing a 23 point deficit to defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-104 Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Rookie Herb Jones of Alabama scored a career high 26 points, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Garrett Temple scored 17 points, including 5 three pointers. He made four in a stretch of 3:50 to fuel the Pelicans comeback.

New Orleans plays at Milwaukee Saturday night.