NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Augustine High School celebrated nearly a dozen seniors signing letters of intent to play college football next fall. And according to school officials another eight seniors earned academic scholarships as well.

Tyree Adams (LSU), Jah’Rie Garner (Tulane) and Tory Smith (Louisiana Tech) signed during the early signing period in December.

On Wednesday, seven other Purple Knights finalized their commitments to collegiate programs.

One such signee was running back Karaaz Johnson, who inked his name to Nicholls.

Johnson’s father and Florida State running backs coach David Johnson was on hand with family in a showing of support for the newest Nicholls signee.

“I’m in tears right now,” Coach Johnson told WGNO Sports. “My wife and I, to see him come to a school like this with open arms, this is one of the proudest moments of our lives.”

Purple Knights head coach Nick Foster took time prior to the ceremony to talk about the pride he feels for the Class of 2023.

“They definitely set the bar high,” said Foster. “The standard is always high at St. Aug, but this class has taken it a little farther.”

Other St. Aug signees in the Class of 2023, include:

Kyran Bourda, Arizona State

Jeremiah Connerly, Milsaps College

Davis Oliver-Goodwin, Lafayette College

Shane Payton-Hodges, Jacksonville State

Jeremiah Keppard, Northwestern State

Brandon Sterling, Miles College