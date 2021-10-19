Raising Cane’s CEO responds to the taking down of Coach O billboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Well, that did not take long at all.

Days after it became known that Coach O was on the way out of LSU after this season, a Raising Cane’s billboard with Coach O on it, was taken down.

The owner of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, commented on Twitter about the removal of the billboard:

“Our contract for this billboard ended at the end of September and was removed as planned to prepare for another advertiser. This was unrelated to yesterday’s announcement…..”

Graves continued by saying, “We are actually working with our friends at Lamar to post these thank you messages this week.”

The partnership between Coach O and Raising Cane’s started in September 2017.