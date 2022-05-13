THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team had its Southland Conference contest against Nicholls rained out Friday at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field.

The game will be made up as part of a 9 a.m. doubleheader Saturday.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}