“A Celebration Like No Other” Now Set for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Athletics will hold a celebration on campus at Tailgate Village on the Berger Family Lawn (Newcomb Place and Drill Road) on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. in recognition of the football program’s 2022 season. The team will arrive to the Lawn via floats after a short parade on campus.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was pushed back a day due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The Green Wave enjoyed a fantastic 12-2 season, which included an American Athletic Conference title, a victory over USC in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic and a #9 national ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 and AFCA USA Today Coaches Polls.

The parade will begin at the corner of Willow Street and Janet Yulman Way and will end at the Berger Family Lawn.

Giveaways will include commemorative posters, handkerchiefs, pom poms and cotton candy. Limited quantities of each giveaway will be available.

Food trucks will also be on hand, as well as inflatables, merchandise from the campus bookstore, an Elektra Cosmetics Glitter Buffet and face painters. Fans will also be able to take a photo with the AAC championship trophy.

Parking will be free and will be available in the Claiborne Lot, Diboll Garage, Tailgate Village, Loyola Garage and Ursuline Academy Lot.

Among the prohibited items/activities for Sunday include the use of grills, tents and tailgating. Fans are encouraged to bring their own bag chairs for seating on the Lawn.