PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored a career-high 23 points, Jordan Brown had 13 points and 16 rebounds and second-seeded University of Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 8 seed South Alabama 71-66 to claim the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship.

The fifth NCAA Tournament berth for ULL (26-7) will be its first since 2014.

The Ragin’ Cajuns first lead of two points or more came with 12:06 remaining in the second half on a put-back by Terence Lewis II for a 49-46 advantage.

Isaiah Moore made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to get South Alabama within 67-66, but Lewis answered with two makes at the other end to regain a three-point advantage.

South Alabama guard Owen White had a long 3-pointer rattle out in the closing seconds and Kentrell Garnett sealed it with two free throws.