LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — The Cajuns get back on the winning track by taking a series against South Alabama.

For head coach Matt Deggs, winning a series like that one should not be anything special. It should be the norm.

Creating a winning standard means recognizing what brand of baseball you are playing.

“That’s not just my standard,” Deggs says. “That’s the UL Baseball history standard. So that’s where we need to get to. You’re not gonna get there being generous and not being able to put guys away at the right time and come up with the big hit or make an awareness play. We’ve got a lot to get better at.”