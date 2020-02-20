Quiet bats on the Bayou: LSU held to 5 hits, falls to Nicholls

It was a quiet night on the bayou for LSU, as the Tigers offense was stagnant in a 4-2 loss at Nicholls.

LSU was held to five hits, all singles.

Nicholls scored single runs in the first, fifth, six, and 7th innings.

Designated hitter Brayden Jobert had 2 of the 6 hits for Nicholls, including a solo homer.

Tyler Theriot was the winning pitcher for the Colonels, throwing 5.1 innings of 2 hit, 1 run baseball. He struck out 7.

Nicholls won its first game of the season in four tries.

LSU fell to 3-2 on the season.