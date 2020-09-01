Quick study: Pelicans Brandon Ingram named NBA’s most improved player

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 16: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans makes a free throw against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on January 16, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers brought the Pelicans the NBA’s most improved player.

Brandon Ingram claimed the award Monday, after making major improvements in several categories.

Ingram improved his three point shooting from .329 percent to .391 percent. And, his free throw shooting improved more than 17 percent to .851. That is the third highest improvement from season to season in NBA history.

A 6-9 forward, Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 0.9 steals.

In a news release from the team, Ingram was praised profusely by Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

“This award recognizes the countless hours Brandon spent in the gym this season as well as the diligence and commitment he puts into the game every day, both mentally and physically,” said Griffin.