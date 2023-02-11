BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points and Texas A&M opened the game on a 26-4 run and beat LSU 74-62 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Texas A&M, which beat LSU 69-56 on Jan. 7, swept the season series for the first time since 2016-17.

Taylor was 6 of 11 from the floor and Dexter Dennis added 13 points for Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2 SEC). Taylor also made five shots from distance and Dennis had three, and the pair combined for all eight of the Aggies’ 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 12 points.

The Aggies finished 20 of 42 (48%) from the field, 8 of 16 from long range and made 81% (26 of 32) of their free throws.

Dennis scored 11 points and Taylor had nine in the first half as Texas A&M shot 52% (12 of 23) from the floor and 6 of 9 from long range. Dennis had eight points and Taylor six in the Aggies’ opening run.

The Aggies lead by as many as 25 points in the second half and held a double-digit lead until LSU cut the deficit to 66-58 with 2:06 to play.

Adam Miller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead LSU (12-13, 1-11). Tyrell Ward added 15 points.

LSU is on the road at Georgia on Tuesday and Texas A&M hosts Arkansas on Wednesday.

BOX SCORE:

TEXAS A&M (18-7)

H.Coleman 3-7 2-2 8, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 4-9 2-2 13, Radford 2-5 8-12 12, Taylor 6-11 6-6 23, Garcia 1-1 4-5 6, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Hefner 1-3 2-3 4, Washington 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 20-42 26-32 74.LSU (12-13)

Fountain 2-5 0-0 4, Ward 5-9 3-4 15, K.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Hill 2-7 0-0 6, Miller 6-15 2-4 18, Hayes 3-8 2-2 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Phillips 1-2 0-1 2, Ju.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 8-13 62.

Halftime_Texas A&M 41-17. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 8-16 (Taylor 5-8, Dennis 3-5, Gordon 0-1, Hefner 0-1, Radford 0-1), LSU 10-29 (Miller 4-10, Hill 2-4, Ward 2-5, K.Williams 1-3, Hayes 1-6, Fountain 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M 27 (Garcia 8), LSU 21 (Reed 5). Assists_Texas A&M 9 (Taylor 4), LSU 9 (Hayes 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 15, LSU 23.