Quick moving Cavs: De la Salle hires alum Jarrott as new football coach

De la Salle has moved quickly, naming Graham Jarrott to replace Ryan Manale as the school’s new football coach.

Here’s the official announcement from the school.

De La Salle High School is pleased to announce Graham Jarrott as its new Head Football Coach. Coach Jarrott is a De La Salle alum (’98) and an inducted member into De La Salle’s Hall of Fame (2017). He attended Nicholls State University on a football scholarship, graduating in 2003. Coach Jarrott was a four-year starter at Nicholls State, and he served as team captain his senior year.

Coach Jarrott recently served as Offensive Coordinator for Archbishop Rummel High School’s football team, helping the team to a Division I State Championship in 2019. Prior to that, he served as Offensive Coordinator for Jesuit High School. During his time at Jesuit, he helped lead its football team as the Offensive Line Coach to a Division I State Championship in 2014. Coach Jarrott also served as a teacher at both schools. He has been in Catholic high school education his entire professional life, with brief stints at both Brother Martin High School and at De La Salle.

Of Coach Jarrott, De La Salle’s President Paul Kelly stated “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Jarrott back to the De La Salle community as our head football coach. I can think of no better candidate to build upon the tradition of excellence within our football program. Coach Jarrott is highly respected not only in the coaching community, but also in the larger community of Catholic education. He is a teacher, in the finest sense of the word, and our students will thrive under his leadership style.”

Upon his return to De La Salle, Coach Jarrott will also have a role in athletic administration. Of De La Salle, Coach Jarrott said “I would like to thank the leadership at De La Salle for this opportunity. It has always been a dream of mine to return home to my alma mater as head football coach. De La Salle is one of the top football programs in the state, regardless of classification, and I am excited to continue and build upon this success. “

Coach Jarrott inherits a football team that finished as State Runner-Up in 2019 and 2020.