Former Brother Martin quarterback and long-time college assistant Garrett Chachere is starting his own quarterback school, the quarterback lab.

Chachere is taking a year off from coaching to enjoy his children, including his son Noah, a senior linebacker at Brother Martin.

Chachere said the coaching of quarterbacks is multi-faceted. He appeared Wednesday night on the WGNO Sportszone.

For more info:

Website: thequarterbacklab.com

Email: gchachere@hotmai