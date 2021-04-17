QB Battle, defensive backs highlight 2021 LSU Spring Game

Baton Rouge, La. – It was a damp Saturday for LSU’s annual spring football game in Tiger Stadium but there were several bright spots for the team to build on heading into the fall.

One of college football’s worst pass defenses a season ago showed tremendous improvement against all 4 LSU quarterbacks. A group everyone was eager to see in the spring game.

The defense held both offenses to a combined 15 first-half points, accounting for 5 total interceptions and a forced fumble on what looked to be a potential touchdown play.

Offensively, Quarterback Myles Brennan looked impressive in his first game back from injury, leading the white team on three straight scoring drives in the first half capped off by the Tigers’ first touchdown of the day to end the half.

In the second half, Quarterback Max Johnson settled in throwing two straight touchdown passes to former Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin.

The white team defeated the purple team, 23-14.

LSU opens the 2021 regular season Saturday September 4th at UCLA.