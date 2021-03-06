Q: Will the Pelicans ever get off the ground?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are 15-21 overall and on a two-game slide, and at least one local fan, Wardell Joiner, is none too pleased.
WGNO caught up with Joiner for this week’s ‘Fan on the Street’ to get his thoughts and allow him to ask our panel of experts, the WGNO Sports team, to sound off with a few opinions of their own, including a couple that paint the future of Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in a bright light.
And another who shares Joiner’s frustration.
