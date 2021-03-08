Q: When will pro baseball return to New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been a little more than a year and half since the Baby Cakes left town — taking minor league baseball with it.

And according to Washington, D.C. transplant David Robertshaw, bringing in a new team to occupy the “Shrine on Airline” is long overdue.

So when will New Orleans get another baseball team?

Sports Zone caught up with Robertshaw in the French Quarter for this week’s ‘Fan on the Street’ so he could ask the WGNO Sports team when they think pro baseball will return.

While another minor league team may not be on the immediate radar, WGNO’s Richie Mills points out there are quite a few quality collegiate options to satiate the needs of local fastball fans in what he calls a “baseball-rich community.”

