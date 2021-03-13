Q: Did Les Miles receive his due process?

Local 'Fan on the Street' poses question regarding former LSU head coach ousted at Kansas after scathing sexual misconduct report made waves...

NEW ORLEANS — Fallout from the scathing sexual misconduct report published by LSU will be felt by the Tigers athletics program for quite some time.

Former football head coach Les Miles, who was at the epicenter of the 262-page document, has already felt ramifications after being ousted by his lastest employer – the University of Kansas.

Once again, WGNO hit the ground around town to get a word or two from the ‘Fan on the Street’ and find out just what the folks in the Big Easy want to know.

This week, New Orleans attorney Richard Bullock grabbed the Sports Zone mic to pose the question to the WGNO Sports team on whether or not Miles received his due process.