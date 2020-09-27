Push back: Costello throws for SEC record 623 yards, State snaps LSU’s 16 game win streak

The national championship won by LSU last season is a distant memory.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback KJ Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat LSU 44-34 Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium. The win snapped LSU’s 16 game win streak that stretched back to the loss to Texas A&M in College Station in November of 2018.

LSU played the game without one of their best players, cornerback Derek Stingley, who was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. LSU, in a statement, said the illness was not related to Covid-19.

More than 21 thousand watched the game at Tiger Stadium, as the stadium capacity was limited to 25 percent.

State defeated LSU for only the third time in the last 21 meetings.

“Give credit to Mississippi State, ” said Ed Orgeron. “They beat us, no excuses.” Orgeron tipped his cap to Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who made his coaching debut for Mississippi State.

“We couldn’t cover those guys man to man,” said Orgeron. “When the back came out of the backfield, there was nobody there to cover him.”

Myles Brennan threw for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

Ed Orgeron said at times the protection was lacking, but at times Brennan held the ball too long.

“I thought the fans did a good job,” said Orgeron.

LSU’s play was not good enough.