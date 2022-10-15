NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Aug alum and former NBA veteran Kerry Kittles was on hand as his Purple Knights celebrated homecoming with a 42-23 win over Archbishop Rummel on Saturday afternoon at Tad Gormley Stadium.

St. Aug struck first off a five-yard run by Clint Langord to take a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders would rally following a safety on the St. Aug punter and a 10-yard touchdown run by Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard to take a 9-7 lead in the first quarter.

Trailing 21-9 late in the second quarter, Rummel defensive back Darrius Davis with an interception return down inside the St. Aug 10.

That set up a short touchdown run from Jaidyn Martin to pull hte Raiders to within five at halftime, 21-16.

In the second half, Langford took it 77 yards off the handoff to extend the Purple Knights lead 28-16.

Rummel responded with a 20-yard touchdown from Avrard to Evan Burg off a play-action pass to pull the Raiders back within five.

But Amare’ Cooper found Karaaz Johnson across the middle to make it 35-23.

The Purple Knights rode off with the win and defeated Rummel 42-23.

“It’s always good to get a win on homecoming,” St. Aug head coach Nick Foster told WGNO Sports. “So much support with the Purple Knights family and everybody coming behind us. But it’s Rummel. No matter the situation still with that school, they are gonna fight. And that’s what they did today. They showed fight. Coach [Nick] Monica had his guys ready. They came out swinging.”

With the win, St. Aug improves to 3-1 in district (9-5A) play, 6-1 overall, while Rummel Rummel drops to 1-2 in Catholic League standings, 4-3 overall.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno