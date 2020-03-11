Purple in charge: St Aug rolls over Catholic in the Division I semifinals

The St Aug Purple Knights, down by 4 at the end of the first quarter, outscored Catholic 20-8 in the second quarter, on the way to an 83-67 win in the Division I semifinals Tuesday night in Gentilly at Watson Jones Memorial Gymnasium.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jaron Pierre led St Aug with 19 points. D'mari Wiltz had 18 points and 11 assists.

Both players and head coach Mitchell Johnson said homecourt advantage was big.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St Aug plays the winner of Wednesday night's Brother Martin at Scotlandville game for the Division I championship.