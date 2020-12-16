Purple and gold signing day: LSU loses Florida defensive end, flips wide receiver and top juco linebacker

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LSU kicker Chris Jackson’s tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

LSU’s 2021 football signing class took a hit, but also landed a pair of flips.

The nation’s top rated junior college linebacker, Navonteque Strong of Gulf Coast Community College chose the Tigers over Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers of Lafayette, also chose LSU over Mississippi State.

LSU lost defensive end Keanu Koht of Vero Beach, Florida. The four star defensive end flipped to Alabama.

LSU also signed one of their top commits, Texas quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, son of former Saints quarterback Doug Nussmeier.

Tulane announced several signings, including running back Iverson Celestine from Fontainebleau.

Tulane’s class of 2021 is ranked as one of the best in the American Athletic Conference.

Stay with wgno.com and WGNO TV for complete signing day details.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News