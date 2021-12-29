Pryor Scores 22 Points but Grambling State Holds Off Late Privateer Rally

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Privateers women’s basketball team got off to a quick start in their return to the court but a tough second quarter cost the home side in a 61-49 loss to the Grambling State Tigers on Wednesday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers came out firing on all cylinders and jumped to a 14-6 lead with 2:41 remaining in the opening stanza. Grambling State chipped away slightly at the lead but the Privateers still had a four-point advantage out of the first 10 minutes.

Grambling State went on a 8-0 run in the first 1:27 of the second quarter and took a lead that they never relinquished. The Tigers went to the locker room with a 12-point lead.

New Orleans hung in through a mostly even third quarter and started to make a rally in the fourth. The Privateers cut the Tiger lead to as little as five on two different occasions with the last coming at the 4:17 mark. From there, New Orleans was held without a field goal over the next three minutes.

LEADING THE WAY

DeArica Pryor posted a season-high 22 points and added five rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. Kyla Davis had nine points, all on made three-pointers. Jomyra Mathis finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Zoe Cooper led the way on the glass with nine boards.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will head to Katy, Texas for the Southland Tip-Off Tournament. Their first game will be on Monday, Jan. 3 against Northwestern State at 11 a.m. at the Merrell Center.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}