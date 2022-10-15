NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday night one of Louisiana’s best high school running backs will be lining up in the backfield, for the Florida Gators.



De La Salle’s Montrell Johnson was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2021.



But, when head coach Billy Napier left for Florida, so did Johnson.

Thursday, before she left for Gainesville, WGNO sports director Ed Daniels visited in studio with Johnson’s mom – Keshawn Harris.

The running backs coach at Florida is Jabbar Juluke, the former Karr head coach who recruited Johnson to Lafayette.



LSU at Florida at 6 p.m.