Promise kept: Lonzo, Pelicans bounce back against Warriors

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man who was arrested for second-degree battery following a road rage incident last month faces upgraded charges of manslaughter after the victim in the attack died in the hospital.

Kirk Bourque, 55, of Breaux Bridge, was originally arrested on April 19 for second-degree battery, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. After the victim died, he was arrested again for upgraded charges of manslaughter.