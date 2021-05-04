Promise kept: Lonzo, Pelicans bounce back against Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 01: Zion Williamson #1 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrate after a play during over time against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 1, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

With the Pelicans playoff hopes in dire straits, guard Lonzo Ball responded.

Ball scored 33 points, including 7 three pointers, as New Orleans split a two game series with Golden State, winning 123-108 Tuesday.

Ball also had 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said Ball, who made only 3 of 18 field goal attempts Monday night, promised a big night Tuesday night.

New Orleans is 2 and a half games behind San Antonio for the 10th spot in the West.

New Orleans at Philadelphia Friday night.

