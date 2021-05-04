Promise kept: Lonzo, Pelicans bounce back against Warriors

With the Pelicans playoff hopes in dire straits, guard Lonzo Ball responded.
Ball scored 33 points, including 7 three pointers, as New Orleans split a two game series with Golden State, winning 123-108 Tuesday.
Ball also had 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said Ball, who made only 3 of 18 field goal attempts Monday night, promised a big night Tuesday night.
New Orleans is 2 and a half games behind San Antonio for the 10th spot in the West.
New Orleans at Philadelphia Friday night.