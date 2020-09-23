Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 31: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gale Sayers is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.

The news was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There is no word on a cause of death..

Hall of Famer and @ChicagoBears Legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.



Sayers played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, retiring in 1971. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1977. His amassed 9,435 combined net yards, 4,956 yards rushing, and 336 points scored over his career. At the time of his retirement he was the NFL’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards, according to the Hall of Fame.

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player – quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest,” Baker added.