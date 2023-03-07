NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Privateers will begin their first five-game week on Tuesday night with a trip to Mobile to face the South Alabama Jaguars. The Privateers then return home on Wednesday to face the Southern Jaguars. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.



The Privateers have won five straight after a series sweep against Brown over the weekend. It was their first sweep of the 2023 season and their first since last April when they did it against McNeese. The starters combined to give New Orleans 18.1 innings.



Issac Williams had a big week with seven RBI against Tulane and Brown. He became the second Privateer to notch double figures in RBI, joining Tyler Bischke . Williams was 6-for-14 at the plate last week.



Kasten Furr also had a strong week. The Privateers’ leadoff hitter wound up with eight hits in four games last week. Furr also scored five runs. He leads the team in runs scored with 11 and is tied for tenth in the Southland in that category.



Three different Privateer pitchers have accounted for four saves thus far. Beau Blanchard has two saves in as many chances. Matthew Maldonado and Trey Usey each picked up a save last week.



The Privateers are 3-8 since 2016 against South Alabama. All-time, the Jaguars lead the series 99-61.



Blake Dean enters the week four wins away from 200 for his coaching career. Dean, who took the job in 2016, has posted a winning season in all but one year since (2018). His 100th win of the season came against Louisiana on Mar. 12, 2019. Dean is the third-winningest coach in program history behind Ron Maestri (543) and Tom Schwaner (462).



South Alabama went 1-2 in an invitational they hosted last weekend. After losses to Pepperdine and Iowa, the Jaguars defeated Southern on the final day 8-3. Will Turner leads the team in batting average (.413), RBI (15) and doubles (six).



Southern is 4-7 this season but has only played one game at home thus far. The Jaguars are led by Jaylen Armstrong who is hitting .419 in 43 at-bats this season. Drew Lasseigne has two of Southern’s three saves this year.

