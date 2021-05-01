Privateers Split Doubleheader with McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – It was a special win for Blake Dean as the New Orleans Privateers scored an 8-4 decision in the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader against the McNeese Cowboys. The first game went to McNeese by an 8-3 score.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Coach Dean is now sitting in third in the all-time program wins list. His 154th win moved him past Tom Walter for that spot on the list. Dean is currently in his sixth season as head coach of the Privateers.

LOCK IT IN

Caleb Seroski had an impeccable outing for his eighth save of the season. Seroski went three perfect innings and struck out seven batters to finish off the game. He threw 30 of his 40 pitches for strikes. The save moves Seroski into a tie for eighth in the program’s single season saves record.

PRIVATEERS OVERCOME EARLY DEFICIT

The Cowboys plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning and it took New Orleans until the fifth to seize the lead. However, once they did they never looked back. Luther Woullard capped a three-run frame with a two-run double to put the Privateers in front 4-2.

The Privateers also took advantage of 13 McNeese walks. Jackson Murphy had three of those along with an RBI single in the seventh.

Pearce Howard had a clutch hit with two outs and two strikes in the ninth. He doubled to bring home a pair of runs and add some more cushion to the lead. It was one of three doubles on the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Brandon Mitchell went 5.2 innings and struck out four batters. Hudson LaBorde had two hits and an RBI. Gaige Howard also walked three times and scored two runs. Beau Bratton and Darren Willis each had a hit.

GAME ONE

The Cowboys broke open a close game late on their way to an 8-3 win. McNeese was guarding a one-run lead when starter, Will Dion got around a pair of baserunners that led off the frame for New Orleans. Once out of the threat, the Cowboys went for six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Clayton Rasbeary had the big hit in the inning with a three-run home run. The teams were even in hits at seven apiece.

Pearce had two hits and a sac fly RBI. Woullard also added two hits and a walk while LaBorde reached base twice with a hit and a walk.

NEXT UP

The series is scheduled to finish on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}