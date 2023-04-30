*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Privateers used an offensive surge late in the second game to win the series as they took the finale 14-5 over the Little Rock Trojans. Earlier in the day, Little Rock won the first game 6-3.



GAME TWO: NEW ORLEANS-14 LITTLE ROCK-5

DECISIONS

Brandon Mitchell picked up his team-leading eighth win of the season. The loss went to Jacob Weatherly who gave up four runs in 1.1 innings.



The Trojans tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning when Nico Baumbach doubled to right-center with two outs to bring in a pair of runs and level the score.



That’s when the Privateer offense went to work. Kasten Furr doubled to right-center which started the onslaught as the Privateers keyed in on Weatherly who they had seen in each of the first two games of the series.



Tyler Bischke and Mitchell Sanford also had run-scoring singles as part of a four-run inning to put the Privateers ahead 9-5.

New Orleans put the game further out of reach with a five-run seventh. The scoring was capped off when Anthony Herron Jr. doubled to deep center and drove in two runs to finish off a big week that included 11 hits in four games.



Meanwhile, Jacob Mead and Beau Blanchard each threw a scoreless inning of relief down the stretch in the victory.



New Orleans erupted for 19 hits as Herron, Bischke and Tristan Moore all had four hits apiece.



GAME ONE: LITTLE ROCK-6 NEW ORLEANS-3

DECISIONS

Noah Burkey held the Privateers scoreless through five innings and the bullpen held up to preserve the win for Burkey. The loss went to Colton Mercer . Weatherly picked up the save.



A pair of two-run homers in the third and fourth inning set the tone for the Trojans who raced out to a 4-0 lead as Tyler Williams and Luke Pectol both cleared the fence.



The Privateers clawed back for three runs in the sixth inning. Bischke, Moore and Miguel Useche all drove in runs to trim the deficit to 4-3.



From there though, the Trojans were able to hold off the Privateers. Meanwhile, Christian Bernabe delivered a two-out, two-run single that extended the lead once again in the bottom of the sixth inning.



New Orleans loaded the bases with one out and that’s when Weatherly came on to close the door. He induced a double play ball for his fourth save of the season.



Useche and Herron each had two hits. The Privateers collected nine hits as a unit on the game.



Austin Stubber threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief after Burkey went 5.2 with three runs allowed (one earned).



NEXT UP

The Privateers return home to face Jackson State on Tuesday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.