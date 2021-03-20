Privateers Split Doubleheader Against Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers (11-8, 6-1) split a doubleheader as they started fast in an 8-4 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Stephen F. Austin (3-12, 1-6). The Lumberjacks won the first game 5-4.

FAST START

The Privateers plated five runs in the opening frame. Kasten Furr, Pearce Howard and Salo Iza all got aboard against starter, Jacob Stobart. Then, KC Simonich ripped a double down the line that cleared the bases and gave the Privateers three early runs. The first Stephen F. Austin error of the game cost two more runs. A pop up that could not be caught at second gave New Orleans a 5-0 lead.

HALT

Caleb Seroski came in and settled things down after Stephen F. Austin started to rally. The Lumberjacks capitalized on a two-out error as they scored four in the fourth. Seroski came on in the fifth and proceeded to throw four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Seroski retired the first six batters he faced.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

The Privateers had 12 hits scattered throughout the lineup. Pearce had two hits and a sac fly RBI. Iza walked three times. Furr reached base four times (two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch). Simonich was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Issac Williams had two hits, a walk and a run scored.

GAME ONE

Beau Bratton and Howard each homered but the Lumberjacks rallied from down 3-1 in the fifth to take a 5-4 victory. Cal Martin homered to level the score at 3-3 in the fifth. Another run came in on a base hit by Cameron Crawford. The Privateers tied the score back up in the sixth but Bryan Burgos delivered the game winning hit on an infield single in the bottom of the frame. New Orleans got the tying run into scoring position in the seventh. Tod Gauthe was able to preserve the save though by inducing a ground out to second. Kyle Khachadourian held the Lumberjacks without a hit through 4.2 innings and struck out five. Howard doubled and homered to account for his two hits. Iza went 2-for-3 with a double.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will close out the series against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday with a first pitch set for 1 p.m.

