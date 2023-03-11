NEW ORLEANS — It was a day where a program record fell and more national season highs were tied as the New Orleans Privateers scored a 35-3 win after seven innings against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday at Maestri Field.



NOTABLES

The Privateers’ 35 runs were the most in a game in program history, surpassing the 32 scored against Northern Illinois in 1994. Their 28 hits also tied a program record. The eight home runs hit also ties a record for most home runs hit in a contest this season with Florida and Texas State. Their 35 runs were also the most by any team in a game this season, passing the 33 scored by William & Mary on Feb. 26.



Blake Dean now moves to within one win of 200 for his career after the victory.



DECISIONS

Brandon Mitchell picked up his third win of the season in what became a shortened game. Connor Macip pitched the last three innings and got his first save. The loss went to Isaiah Valenzuela.



The Privateers wasted no time getting to work on offense as they sent all nine batters to the plate in each of the first two innings. Jorge Tejeda started his monster day by capping a six-run first inning with a two-run homer.



Tejeda, who had a career-best six RBI on the day, came up in the second again and doubled in two runs to grow the Privateer lead to 10-0 after two innings. He later added a home run, his second of the game and finished 3-for-3.



A lightning delay halted action for 33 minutes but the offense picked right back up when taking the field. After Mississippi Valley State scored a run in the top of the third, the Privateers sent 18 men to the plate and plated 16 runs. Five of the eight home runs occurred in that inning.



With the game out of hand, Blake Dean took advantage of the opportunity to get a lot of different guys some cuts at the plate. 15 of the 18 players who appeared in a game had a hit and 15 Privateers scored a run.



Macip shut down the Delta Devils for the remainder of the game as he struck out four batters. In his first inning of relief, Narvin Booker tripled but Macip recovered to retire the next three guys in order and strand Booker at third.



INSIDE THE BOX

Tristan Moore had three hits and five RBI on the day. Kasten Furr added three hits and three runs. Miguel Useche scored four times and went 1-for-2. Mitchell Sanford was 2-for-3 with five RBI. Maika Niu hit his first collegiate home run and had two hits.



Collin Loupe went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Max Dias also had three hits in three trips to the plate. Myles Austin and Noah Bailey each scored two runs.

*Courtesy UNO Sports Information