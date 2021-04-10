Privateers Set New Season High in Runs in Win Over Sam Houston

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (17-14, 12-7) plated a season high in runs on their way to a 20-13 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats (14-15, 10-9) on Saturday evening at Maestri Field.
The run total was the highest since Apr. 20, 2019 (at Missouri State).
NINE TIMES
New Orleans fell behind 3-0 after the top of the first but the bats went right to work in the bottom of the frame. An RBI single by Luther Woullard brought the first run home. Back-to-back bases loaded walks followed to tie the game at 3-3.
Then, Beau Bratton delivered the first of three hits on the night to move the Privateers ahead. 13 men in total came to the plate in the opening frame as they chased starter, Tanner Sembera after 0.1 innings.
DOUBLE VISION
The Privateers had several huge offensive performances including Gaige Howard who led the way with four hits and three doubles. His three doubles tied a single game high in program history, which was last achieved in 2018 by Owen Magee.
RUN GENERATORS
All nine starters collected a hit on the night and eight of nine drove in a run. Pearce Howard went 3-for-6 with three RBI and Woullard had two hits and three RBI. Issac Williams also collected three hits, an RBI and two runs. Darren Willis scored three runs.
DECISIONS
Collin Kulivan ate up 3.2 innings out of the pen and picked up his first win of the season. The loss went to Sembera (1-1).
Caleb Seroski threw the final three innings and struck out three including the last batter in Jack Rogers to close the game for his third save.
NEXT UP
The series between the Privateers and Bearkats closes with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
