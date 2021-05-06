Privateers Set for Penultimate Southland Series vs. Central Arkansas

NEW ORLEANS – This weekend, the New Orleans Privateers will welcome in the Central Arkansas Bears for the first time since 2018. The Privateers enter the weekend in first place in the Southland by six points over Southeastern.



COVERAGE

VIDEO: Friday-Sunday

AUDIO: Friday

AUDIO: Saturday-Sunday



[/documents/2021/5/6//UCA0507.pdf?id=3479]GAME NOTES

PROMOS

Students with a valid ID will receive the following specials:

-$3 beer (flavored Michelob Ultra or Bud Light-12 oz.)

-$2 hot dogs

-$2 can sodas or bottled water

SENIOR DAY

-On Sunday, which is also Mother’s Day, we will honor our 2021 senior class: Bailey Holstein, Christopher DeMayo, Blake Way, Hudson LaBorde, Salo Iza, Gaige Howard, Beau Bratton, Luther Woullard, Chris Turpin and Darren Willis will all be honored before the series finale against Central Arkansas.



QUICK HITS

-Heading into the weekend, New Orleans has continued to swing the bats well. They are hitting .311 in eight conference weekends. They have scored 226 runs in 32 games and sport a .404 on-base percentage.



-Caleb Seroski enters the weekend tied for fifth in program history for saves in a single season with nine. Against Southland opponents, Seroski has a 1.65 ERA with 35 strikeouts to just five walks in 27.1 innings. He was named to the Midseason NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List.



-Darren Willis was recently named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the best collegiate shortstop. Willis has been in on 23 double plays on the season. Since Southland play started, Willis is hitting .309.



-Pearce Howard continues to pile onto his RBI total with 43 total. Howard is hitting .329 overall and .364 since Southland play started. Howard drove in eight runs in the Privateers’ last series against McNeese.



-New Orleans was in the latest Field of 64 projection by D1Baseball. The Privateers were projected to go to Ruston as the 4-seed and face Louisiana Tech in the first round.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}